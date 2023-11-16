Thor recalls motorhomes, solar panels can fly off

A Thor recall on motorhomes has been issued for an unusual problem – flying solar panels. Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2021-2024 Thor Rize and Scope motorhomes. The solar panel frame may fracture around the mounting bolts, allowing the panel to detach from the vehicle. The federal government says a detached solar panel can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. Some 2,295 rigs may be affected by the problem.

Remedy

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 9, 2024. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000298.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

