Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thor recalls motorhomes, solar panels can fly off

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Thor recall on motorhomes

A Thor recall on motorhomes has been issued for an unusual problem – flying solar panels. Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2021-2024 Thor Rize and Scope motorhomes. The solar panel frame may fracture around the mounting bolts, allowing the panel to detach from the vehicle. The federal government says a detached solar panel can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. Some 2,295 rigs may be affected by the problem.

Remedy

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 9, 2024. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000298.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

For other recent RV recalls, click here.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Comments

