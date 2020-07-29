Thor recalls 1,780 motorhomes: lighting issue could cause crash

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 1,780 model year 2017-2020 Aria, Venetian and Tuscany, 2017 Tuscany XTE and 2017-2019 Palazzo motorhomes vehicles that received an inspection-only remedy for recall 18V-763. The rear-mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning.
Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash.
Remedy
TMC will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will replace the PDM, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin September 20, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000196.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
* * *
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.
