Thor recalls 1,780 motorhomes: lighting issue could cause crash

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 1,780 model year 2017-2020 Aria, Venetian and Tuscany, 2017 Tuscany XTE and 2017-2019 Palazzo motorhomes vehicles that received an inspection-only remedy for recall 18V-763. The rear-mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning.

Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy