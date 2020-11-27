Thor recalls some Four Winds, Chateau, Freedom Elite, Quantum motorhomes

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling more than 1,000 model year 2020-2021 Daybreak, Four Winds, Chateau, Freedom Elite, and Quantum motorhomes built on a Chevrolet chassis. The BIM (Battery Isolation Manager)/BIR (Battery Isolation Relay) is not watertight when exposed to engine compartment heat.

Water may get into the BIM/BIR and create electrical arcing, increasing the risk of a fire.

Remedy

TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the BIM/BIR with a Trombetta solenoid, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on January 17, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000206.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV recalls by clicking here.

##RVT976b