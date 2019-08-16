Thor recalls motorhomes: Battery tray may detach

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2019-2020 Omni and Magnitude motorhomes. The battery tray may be improperly welded to the chassis frame, allowing the battery tray to detach from the chassis.

If the battery tray detaches from the chassis, the battery may discharge, causing the vehicle to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

TMC has notified owners, and dealers will weld on an additional support to the battery tray, free of charge. The recall began August 8. Owners may contact Thor customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000171.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).