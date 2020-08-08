Thor recalls some Sprinter RVs: swivel seat issue

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2020-2021 Daybreak, Four Winds, Quantum, Delano, Tiburon, Chateau and Freedom Elite motorhomes and 2020 Gemini, Chateau Citation, Compass, Siesta, and Synergy motorhomes built on Sprinter Van chassis (platform 970 (VS30), equipped with swivel seats.

The wiring harnesses for the front seats may have been routed incorrectly and could become jammed and damaged in the swivel seat frames.