Thor recalls some Sprinter RVs: swivel seat issue

If the wiring harness is damaged, the side air bag within the seat may deploy inadvertently or not deploy as designed in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to vehicle occupants.

Remedy
Thor will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz dealers will inspect the wire harness routing for both front seats and will repair the wiring and add clips or cable ties as needed, free of charge. Owners may contact Thor customer service at 1-877-855-2867 Mercedes-Benz customer service at 1-877-762-8267. Thor’s number for this recall is RC000200.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

