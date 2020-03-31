Thor recalls Venetian, Aria motorhomes with brake caliper bolt issue

Loose brake caliper mounting bolts can reduce brake effectiveness, increasing the risk of a crash.

DTNA will notify owners, and DTNA dealers will inspect and repair the vehicles, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 19, 2020. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712 or TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read them by clicking here. Or visit here to receive a monthly recap of all recalls for that month including those of common vehicles used for towing or as dinghies behind motorhomes.

