Thor recalls Venetian, Aria motorhomes with brake caliper bolt issue

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2019-2020 Aria 3401, 3601, 3901, 3902, and Venetian G36, J40, L40, M37, R40, and S40 motorhomes built on DTNA chassis. The brake caliper mounting bolts may have been insufficiently tightened.

Loose brake caliper mounting bolts can reduce brake effectiveness, increasing the risk of a crash. DTNA will notify owners, and DTNA dealers will inspect and repair the vehicles, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 19, 2020. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712 or TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

