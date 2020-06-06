Some Thor Sprinter motorhomes recalled for possible break fluid loss

If the brake fluid leaks, this may extend the braking distance, increasing the risk of a crash.
TMC will notify owners, and an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer will inspect the brake hoses for chafing and replacement if necessary. The fender liner will also be altered to permit more clearance. All repairs will be performed free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 27, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000191.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
