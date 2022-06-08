Three common ways full-time RVers get their mail

How do full-time RVers get their postal mail when they’re on the road full time? Don Humes, the owner of South Dakota’s Americas Mailbox, answers that question. There are basically three ways, one of which Don favors over others (and which most full-timers favor as well).
And is it true that you can have large items shipped to a place like Don’s – for example a fully assembled Gold Wing motorcycle, or even a motorhome? Watch the two-minute video to find out.
When my late parents were full timing I was their sub post office. All their mail came to me, I separated the junk from the important and once a week put it in a “at the time $3 postal envelope” and dropped off at the P.O. It worked for the 13 years before they quit.
We have done the same thing with our son. Mail goes to his home, I review what came in using informed delivery and he opens if i need to know exactly what in that envelope. Bills like credit cards and such i can view and pay online.
The USPS also provides a service called Informed Delivery. You sign up with an email address and each morning they send you a scanned image of your mail to be delivered that day. It also works while your mail is on hold at PO. And includes notices for packages. This doesn’t completely address mail issue b/c it doesn’t get the mail in your hands. But if I see something that needs attention in my mail (a bill, notice, letter from friend) I can contact the sender from the road. Plus service is completely free. I even use it when I’m home to decide if I wanna got to end of driveway when the weather is bad!
We have several trusted neighbors who are happy to collect our mail. We give them a large “one-rate” post office box for each month we are away. They then send the box to a USPO general delivery at the end of each month or whenever it gets full. I provide mailing labels for the locations we know we will be visiting, or by email we coordinate where to ship. These boxes cost about $20 to send, and we give the neighbor another $20 for collecting, packaging and sending each one once a month.
We use escapees mail service, love it and best of all no problems
One of the lesser known PMB services is mailboxforwarding.com, based out of Michigan. We’ve been very happy with them. Reading our mail online and then downloading to our cloud box is easy and convenient. They get rid of all junk mail and either scan, shred, or forward our mail as we request it.