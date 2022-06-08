Three common ways full-time RVers get their mail

How do full-time RVers get their postal mail when they’re on the road full time? Don Humes, the owner of South Dakota’s Americas Mailbox, answers that question. There are basically three ways, one of which Don favors over others (and which most full-timers favor as well).

And is it true that you can have large items shipped to a place like Don’s – for example a fully assembled Gold Wing motorcycle, or even a motorhome? Watch the two-minute video to find out.

##FT31