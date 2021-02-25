By James Raia

Helicopter video of the solo-vehicle crash on February 23 involving Tiger Woods showed Genesis signage on the door of the SUV. The logo read “Genesis Invitational,” but the sport utility vehicle was unknown to many observers.

The vehicle wrecked was a 2021 Genesis GV80. The midsize luxury sport utility vehicle debuted last November as the fourth vehicle in the upscale manufacturer’s lineup.

The SUV is unique among competitors because it has a 7,700-pound towing capacity, the highest in its class.

Woods was loaned the Genesis GV80 SUV by the carmaker for his week in Los Angeles, which coincided with The Genesis Invitational tournament which he was hosting. The SUV has a starting price of about $50,000.

The GV80 also features 10 airbags, a forward-collision warning system, and evasive steering technology. Also included is an interior camera that warns the driver if they fall asleep.

It is available in rear-wheel-drive, with either Standard, Advanced or Prestige trim levels powered by the 2.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine. It also comes with all-wheel-drive with the 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo. That version has AWD Standard, AWD Advanced, AWD Advanced+ and AWD Prestige grades available.

Genesis gets top dependability honors

J.D. Power recently named the Genesis the industry’s most dependable premium automotive brand in the renowned analysts’ detailed Dependability Study. The study is a comprehensive overview of owners’ repair history of their three-year-old models.

Genesis is now in its fourth year as a luxury segment of Hyundai. It was eligible for the first time in the Dependability Study in 2020.

The GV80 was one of three finalists for the 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award. However, sales have faltered for the fledgling brand.

Still, because of its unheralded reputation, some observers question if the SUV might have been responsible for Woods’ accident.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave its highest honor, the Top Safety Pick+, to the Genesis G70 and Genesis G90 luxury sedans. The G80 and GV80 are too new and weren’t included in the analysis.

