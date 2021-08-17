Monday, August 16, 2021
Monday, August 16, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Avoid disaster – Tighten those valve stems correctly!

By Nanci Dixon
0

I was adding air to the motorhome tires (I love my Viair air compressor!) and was turning and turning the valve stem cap when I realized the cap wasn’t coming off. The stem itself was unscrewing! I figured it out just in the nick of time before I unscrewed the stem all the way. I hurriedly turned it back in, held the stem and got the cap off and added air.

Having had a valve stem come out while on the road, I knew just how bad it could get. It was lucky that when the valve stem blew off it was on an inside dually and not the front steer tire.

We didn’t have a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) at the time and the six-month-old tire was completely destroyed. About $800 later, we had a new tire and a battle getting the money back for the defective mounting. Once our persistence on our claim got high enough in the pecking order, Freightliner sent us a check.

The valve stem unscrewing incident made me think about articles I had seen by tire expert Roger Marble on RVtravel.com about valve stems and a valve stem tightening tool. I checked with Roger, and he told me that over-tightening a valve core can cause it to fail, so it’s best to use the little valve core tool. The nut on bolt-in metal stems only needs 25 to 45 inch-pounds, so a basic “snug” with a regular hand wrench is fine. Here’s a link on Amazon to a valve core tool that Roger recommends. It’s also available at auto parts stores.

##RVDT1667

Previous articleMasks now required at National Parks

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,293FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.