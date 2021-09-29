It’s time for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta!

If you find yourself rolling around the Southwest next week, you might want to take in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. This is the “big one” for balloon aficionados.

The Fiesta is back bigger than ever for 2021 and runs for nine days, from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10. The number and types of special events scheduled during the event just keep growing. There are balloon “rodeos,” twilight glows, and Mass Ascensions that just have to be seen to be believed.

Transportation to and from the Balloon Park is easy. There’s a convenient Fiesta Express Park & Ride Service and a Bike Valet. Public parking sites are also available.

If you’re planning on going to the Balloon Fiesta, it’s best to purchase your tickets in advance to avoid the long lines at the gates.

General admission tickets for this year’s events are $15 per person, per session (over age 12). One session ticket includes admission to all morning activities or all evening activities. A general admission ticket is good for one session on any day.

You can purchase four-packs of general admission tickets, or single-session general admission tickets by clicking here. If you experience any problems when purchasing your tickets, you can call 855-725-1824 for help.

For more information on the overall event, the daily schedules and a list of entertainment options, click here.

Related:

Have you ever flown in a hot air balloon? (This is an earlier poll, but it’s still open if you care to participate. Plus, there are lots of interesting comments from readers.)

##RVT1020b