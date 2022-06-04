Yet another tiny house village debuts at RV park

Petite Retreats has launched its sixth tiny house village, and first in Tennessee. The houses at Natchez Trace Tiny House Village are part of Natchez Trace RV Campground, located about an hour southwest of Nashville in Hohenwald, Tennessee.

Petite Retreats offers tiny houses among its variety of vacation rentals like yurts, cabins, cottages, tents, and teepees, across more than 180 RV resorts and campgrounds nationwide.

Like RVs, tiny houses are built on an automotive or trailer chassis, and they can be towed. Increasingly, tiny homes as well as other “Glamping” accommodations are occupying former RV campsites. These rental units offer a similar camping experience as an RV without the expense and hassles of ownership.

Each of the six tiny houses at Natchez Trace measures 30 feet in length, sleeps two to six guests, and comes fully equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, satellite TV, and a unique personality reflected in its design and décor.

“We are thrilled to open our newest tiny house village,” said Petite Retreats’ spokeswoman Pat Zamora. “Natchez Trace Tiny House Village represents the type of unique vacation rentals Petite Retreats offers and this open house provides a glimpse into the tiny experience available when guests visit,” Zamora added.

Petite Retreats is owned by Equity Lifestyle Properties, which also owns Thousand Trails membership campgrounds.

