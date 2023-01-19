Ways to make your RV sewer hose last longer

“Newbie” RVers recently complained about having to replace their sewer hose. Again! It seems they’ve had three different hoses in the last year alone! Yipes! We talked together about some tips to help an RV sewer hose last longer. Here are the highlights:

General care

There are things to avoid if you want your sewer hose to last:

Do not step on, drive over, or overstretch the sewer hose. Keep children and pets away from the hose, too, so they don’t accidentally trip, rip, or otherwise damage the hose.

Avoid dragging the hose over rocks or other debris that may puncture it.

Take care not to crimp or fold the sewer hose. This includes while it’s in use. We’ve all witnessed RV sewer hoses that are set up with hills, valleys, loops, twists, and turns. It’s best to position your sewer hose so that you have a continuous slope toward the campground sewer opening. Not only will your black and gray water run better, but it will also mean less wear and tear on the sewer hose itself.

Storage

There are several different ways to store your RV sewer hose when you’re not using it. RVers consider the pros and cons of each storage solution and choose the one that’s best for them.

Bumper storage . Some RVs feature bumpers that can store your sewer hose. Many RVers prefer this method because it takes up no space inside the rig’s basement. Just make sure both ends of the bumper cap are tightly secured. Otherwise, your hose may jiggle out of the bumper storage as you travel down the road. (Don’t ask me how I know. Sigh!)

. Some RVs feature bumpers that can store your sewer hose. Many RVers prefer this method because it takes up no space inside the rig’s basement. Just make sure both ends of the bumper cap are tightly secured. Otherwise, your hose may jiggle out of the bumper storage as you travel down the road. (Don’t ask me how I know. Sigh!) Sewer hose bags. Bags are lightweight and easy to maneuver. They are also affordable and can be folded up when not in use. The downside to using a bag is that they do little to protect your sewer hose from damage.

Bags are lightweight and easy to maneuver. They are also affordable and can be folded up when not in use. The downside to using a bag is that they do little to protect your sewer hose from damage. Plastic bin. A hard-sided plastic bin will provide protection for your sewer hose while you travel. The downside? It will take up valuable space in the RV basement area.

Cleaning

Before we put our RV into storage, we thoroughly clean the components. This includes the sewer hose. We place the hose into its plastic storage box and add enough water to cover the hose. We stir in some household bleach, let it sit overnight, and then thoroughly rinse the hose and storage box. When the hose is dry, it goes back into its clean and dry storage bin. We use the same procedure for any sewer connection parts.

Extreme conditions

As you travel with your RV you may need to protect your sewer hose from additional damage.

UV rays. Friends who stay for extended periods in the Desert Southwest say the harsh conditions (heat and UV rays) damage their sewer hose. To help protect the hose, they park and set up so that the sewer hose is shaded as much as possible by their RV and slides.

When we have extended work-camping stays, we forgo the sewer hose altogether. Instead, we use PVC pipe for a more permanent solution.

Freezing. Extreme temperatures can negatively affect the life span of your sewer hose. Some hoses tend to become brittle in cold temperatures. To prevent our hose from freezing, we simply close our tanks and remove the sewer hose altogether. When tanks need to be emptied, we hook up the sewer hose and, when finished, the tanks are closed, and the hose goes back into its storage box once again.

Another way to keep the sewer hose from freezing is to heat and insulate it. You can purchase heat tape and pipe insulation for this at your local hardware store. Place the heat tape on the bottom of the sewer hose. Wrap the insulation around the hose and then follow up with a layer of cold-temperature duct tape or construction plastic to keep the insulation dry.

Best sewer hose?

Everybody has their own favorite. We’ve used this hose and it’s performed really well. We pair it with the Sidewinder hose support system and have been very happy with the results.

Can you offer additional suggestions for preserving the life of your RV’s sewer hose? Please do so in the comments below.

