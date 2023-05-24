13 smart tips for keeping costs down while RVing

I’m certainly no expert, but my husband and I have been RVing for a while now. Our years on the road have taught us many important budgetary lessons. Here are our suggestions for ways to cut costs while RVing.

Route planning

When we first started RVing, we didn’t always stick to our planned route. As we traveled, if we saw a local festival or heard about an event on the local radio stations, we’d leave our planned route to investigate. It was fun!

. It didn’t take long for us to figure out that all our little side trips were costing us money—serious money, once we added it all up. Here’s why: A big expense was fuel. We towed our fifth-wheel RV with a 350 dually truck. The truck’s fuel efficiency wasn’t great, to say the least. Then, too, many of our “side trips” cost extra cash. Entrance fees, food, and other expenses we hadn’t planned on added to the costs. Plan and budget. Now, we try to take the most direct route if we want to save money. We try to plan any extras—sightseeing that takes us off the direct route—and budget for the extra costs ahead of time.

Meals

. Eating out at restaurants can be expensive. Catching fast food is not always healthy and costs there have also been on the rise. One way we’ve learned to save money while RVing is to cook our own meals. We generally pack a cooler with perishable items and stock our cupboards before we hit the road. If you know you’re near a discount store or a store with great prices, stock up! Bulk buying. We also have a Costco membership and while I know our membership is valid throughout the areas we travel, I never know if a Costco store will be close to our RV site. Buying food in bulk means I can separate and freeze it. I’ll leave some of the food in our stix-n-brix home freezer and freeze the rest to take along on our trip. (If you’re curious, yes, RVers can buy in bulk! Here’s how.)

Another way we save money is to make meals before we travel. Then we freeze them in single meal portions. After a day spent traveling on the road, it’s nice to quickly reheat something in the RV’s microwave and then relax. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to pre-make meals. And sometimes I simply freeze leftovers to make a travel meal for later. Careful shopping. If you must purchase food while RVing, always make detailed menus before you grocery shop. Don’t forget to plan how you’ll use potential leftovers, as well. Next, make a list. Chances are good that you won’t be familiar with the layout of the grocery store. Stick to your list! (Hint: If you shop after a hearty meal, a hungry stomach won’t tempt you into making impulse buys.)

Campgrounds

. If you’re able, you might consider boondocking. This primitive camping simply means you’ll park your RV in a place without hookups. Make sure to research what you’ll need to boondock and you may find you not only enjoy this type of camping, but you’ll save money, too. Clubs. Consider joining Harvest Hosts or other camping clubs. Harvest Hosts is a program that enables you to park your RV for free at farms, wineries, and other locations in exchange for supporting their business by purchasing products. Other discount clubs like Good Sam, Escapees, and Passport America offer member discounts on campground fees and other travel expenses. You’ll want to investigate each club to compare them. That way you can choose the club that works best for you.

Off-season travel

If possible, plan your travels for the off-season, when rates may be lower. Camp during the week, rather than the weekend, to avoid crowds and potentially find reduced rates. Against the flow. Go against the flow when you can. If most RVers are heading south, try going north. We’ve bucked the system in this way and not only enjoyed our stay but saved money as well.

Choose activities wisely

. Look for free activities and attractions near your RV site. Hiking or biking trails, beaches, and historic sites are usually free or low-cost. Don’t be hesitant to ask for discounts, like senior rates, member loyalty perks, etc. Go local. Investigate local fairs and special events as well as local “watering holes” near your campground. We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the number of free events sponsored by local community groups or Chambers of Commerce. You never know what can happen. We’ve made lasting friendships by visiting a local restaurant-bar during their karaoke nights.

Weekly review

Here’s what I’ve found. If we fail to review our spending/money situation regularly, we can run into trouble. I remember having to miss a concert we really wanted to attend. Why didn’t we go? We hadn’t kept track of our funds and failed to prioritize our “extras.” We couldn’t justify spending money on tickets just when fuel prices were escalating. So, we skipped the concert.

Now we review our spending weekly. It helps us keep closer track of our expenses and enables us to stay on budget. If you continue to struggle with keeping to a budget, review your spending more often.

There you have it! 13 tips to save money while RVing. If you have additional tips to share, please do so in the comments below.

