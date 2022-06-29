We put almost anything and everything inside our RV basement cargo compartment. Hoses, tools, lawn chairs, and more are safely stored inside. In order to keep this area dry and easily accessible, you need to perform some basic maintenance from time to time. Here are some tips for maintaining RV storage compartment hinges, locks and seals.

Inspect all components

Don’t wait for things to go wrong. At least every six months, inspect each storage compartment’s components on your RV. This includes the hinges, locks and seals. In between those careful inspections, pay attention to any storage hinge squeaks, stiff locks, and latches that seem loose or difficult to open/close.

RV storage compartment hinges

To keep the RV’s storage compartment doors working smoothly, we use WD-40 Dry Lube on the hinges. There are other dry lubricant manufacturers, as well. Most are available from big box stores or on Amazon. (A dry lubricant will not attract and collect road dirt and grime which can adversely affect the hinge movement.) Have an absorbent rag handy to catch any drips or overspray.

Locks

The preferred lubricant for RV storage compartment locks is a Teflon (PTFE) or graphite dry lube. These products will repel dust and dirt and prevent the gooey mess that other lubricants can cause. Houdini Lock Lube cleans the lock and keeps the mechanism working smoothly. There are similar products to consider, like 3-IN-ONE lock lube. When shopping, just look for a PTFE or graphite dry lube (not silicone) and you won’t go wrong.

Replacing locks

If you need to replace a broken or non-working lock, it may be worth it to replace all of your RV’s compartment locks. That way, the new locks can all be keyed the same. (A good friend highly recommends Bauer locks.) In order to get the correct lock, you’ll need to know the part number on the back of your current lock, the pin length, and possibly additional information, as well. It may be best to call the company’s customer service number when ordering to make sure you buy locks that are fully compatible with your storage compartment doors.

Replacing keys

Just like the storage locks, storage keys may have several identifying features that you’ll need before you order replacements. If you have questions, call the company’s customer service for clarification. (Hint: easykeys.com guarantees their products, and have real people available to answer your questions via phone, email, or live chat.)

Clean and condition seals

Time, sun exposure, extreme temperatures, and even simple usage all take a toll on your storage compartment seals. You may notice cracks or tears in the seals. The seals may appear dry or may actually stick to the door and prevent it from opening. Water can penetrate a damaged seal, so it’s important to check the seals regularly.

To clean and condition the RV seals, we use warm water and original blue Dawn dish soap. Position a thick, absorbent towel on the inside of the storage bay to catch any drips or spills. Apply the Dawn and water solution with a sponge and dry with a soft, clean rag.

Once clean, we use Thetford premium rubber seal conditioner. We like it because it has a UV inhibitor which can help extend the life of the seals. Plus, it also works on our slide-out seals. To condition the seals, you’ll want to wear rubber gloves. Have a clean rag handy, as well. Simply spray the conditioner directly onto the seal and use your fingers to rub it in. Then remove excess product with the rag and you’re done. It’s that simple! (Note: There are other conditioning products on the market, as well, like 303 Rubber Seal Protectant, and others. Ask your RV dealership maintenance department for recommendations. Always follow the product application directions.)

Replacing RV storage compartment seals

If the storage compartment seals are cracked or torn, you’ll need to replace them. You can purchase door seals from your RV dealership, home-improvement store, or on Amazon. Then follow these steps:

Measure and cut the length of the adhesive seal needed for your compartment opening. Remove the old seal. Pull it off or use a plastic scraper to scrape off any stubborn parts. Carefully use a razor blade or adhesive remover (like Goo Gone) to remove any remaining adhesive. Prep the surface with rubbing alcohol. Install the new seal, starting at the bottom of the compartment opening. Carefully work the seal around the corners, using gentle pressure until you arrive back where you started. Check to make sure the door is completely sealed. One way to do this is to wait until dark. Put a bright light inside the storage compartment. Close the compartment door and look all around the opening. If you see light peeking through, make the necessary adjustments to the seal and recheck.

With just a little maintenance, your storage compartment hinges, locks and seals will continue to work as they should.

Do you have favorite products to recommend to other readers for your RV’s storage compartment hinges, locks or seals? Please share!

