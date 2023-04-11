9 ways to make the most of your RV travel time

It might be less than an hour. Or it may mean a full day’s drive. Some RVers travel a short distance to get to their destinations while others drive much longer. RVers are all different. Well, except in one way: We all have at least some travel time. For a few moments (or perhaps hours) we are a “captive audience” inside our vehicles as we move on down the road. How can we make the most of our RV travel time? Here are some ideas that work for my husband and me.

Important: Safely driving your RV from point A to point B is an RVer’s most important objective. If you are easily distracted, some of the following suggestions may not be for you. Again, we want you to remain safe and arrive alive! Always use common sense and safe driving tactics whenever you RV.

Travel activities

If you are traveling alone in your RV or RVing with others, there are several beneficial ways to pass the time as you drive. Here are just a few… (Some suggestions may require pre-planning.)

Podcasts

Podcasts are a great way to learn and be entertained. There are many free podcast sources. Check out these apps before your trip begins. Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or Spotify apps will get you started. Once you have an app, choose podcast titles that interest you. You can listen to a variety of topics as you travel.

Playlists

If music won’t make you drowsy, consider updating your playlist. Not sure how? Google directions for your particular device. Want a good road trip playlist? Check this one out!

Phone friends/family

(Use Bluetooth capabilities to keep this activity hands-free. Or let your travel buddy dial and put the phone on speaker.) As we travel, we’ve spent hours reconnecting with long-lost cousins, RVer acquaintances, and far-flung friends. A phone call may not only help pass the time, but it can also bring unexpected joy and fond memories to the ones you call. If you’re the passenger, you can even FaceTime to make it a little more personal and show them where you are as you drive down the road.

Listen to an audiobook

The truck we use to tow our RV still features a CD player. (I know! Right?) Audiobooks are available for free from our local library, so we listen to books as we travel. Our library will renew the audiobook and/or extend our “return by” date if we’re gone for an extended period of time.

Alternatively, you can download audiobooks to your Google Play Books library or join Amazon’s Audible, where you pay for audiobook credits each month.

Investigate destination attractions

If your smartphone can be voice-activated, simply ask: “What is there to do in (destination)?” If you travel with a partner, talk about the activities, and then have them make a list of the places you’d like to visit during your stay.

Character game

Develop a fantasy story about the next person you pass or who will pass you while on the road. For example: “This person is retired after a long stint with the FBI. S/he is currently searching throughout the U.S. intent on finding missing cash from a heist that was never solved.” (This is a fun game to play individually or with those traveling with you down the open road.)

ROYGBIV (The Rainbow Game)

Beginning with the outer color of the rainbow, watch for something red. It can be another vehicle, something on a billboard, or simply an object visible from your windshield. See how many miles it takes to see every color in the rainbow. Then, try to break that record—not by increasing your vehicle speed, but by being more attentive. Kids like this game.

Goals, hopes, and dreams

Often our travel time means conversations that we never seem to have otherwise. We talk about goals and the steps needed to reach them. Or we discuss the hopes we hold for our children and grandchildren. Future trips are also identified and sometimes generally outlined.

Conversation list

When the road ahead seems to stretch into infinity, we’ll grab the “Conversation Starter” list I found here. You can find similar lists through an online search. My husband and I enjoy the silly conversation starters as well as the more serious ones. They make the miles quickly pass. (Hint: You need not purchase the book. Just copy the sample questions in the article. Or take screenshots of questions on your cell phone.) You can also purchase tons of different conversation cards here.

There are many additional ways to make the most of RV travel time. Can you add to this list? Please do so in the comments below.

