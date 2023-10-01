Tips for removing stains and odors from plastic food storage containers

Leftovers! I love leftovers because they make for a quick and easy RV meal—perfect after a day of sightseeing, hiking, or traveling to our newest RV site. However, I don’t like what leftovers sometimes leave behind—food stains and odors in the plastic storage containers! Removing these nuisances from your containers can help extend the life of the containers as well as keep your RV cupboards smelling fresh. So, here are some tried-and-true ways of removing food stains and odors from plastic food storage containers.

Plastic container stain removal

Baking soda paste. Make a paste by mixing baking soda and water. Apply it to the stained areas. Let the paste sit for a few hours or overnight. Then use a soft sponge or brush to gently scrub the stain. Rinse thoroughly with water.

Odor removal

Baking soda. Place a tablespoon of baking soda in the plastic container and tightly close the lid. Leave it for a day or two to absorb the odors. Rinse thoroughly with water.

Additional tips

Prompt cleaning . Always clean your plastic containers promptly after use. This should help prevent stains and odors from setting in.

Also, note that some stains and odors may be deeply ingrained. Extremely stubborn stains and odors may not be eliminated by my suggestions. When that is the case, you may simply need to replace them. I like this set because they take up very little space in our RV kitchen cupboard.