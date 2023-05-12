Tips for safely exiting your RV’s emergency window

Several years ago, my husband and I attended an RV show. An RV salesman pointed out the emergency window exit as we toured a fifth wheel RV’s bedroom. The sales guy went on to explain how important it is to practice using the emergency exit to be prepared in case of fire. “These RVs burn like dry kindling,” he commented as he left the bedroom. I gave a quick side glance at the exit window, involuntarily shivered, and quickly made peace with the idea of dying. I didn’t see any way for me to possibly escape through the window nor survive the certain fall to the ground several feet below. Death by fire seemed my only alternative. Yipes!

I know folks today who still shudder to think about using their RV’s emergency window exit. There are a few tips and tricks I’ve learned since our first look at RVs. These tips might help allay your fears about using your RV emergency window exits.

Different emergency exits

It’s important to note that RV emergency exits differ from rig to rig. Your emergency exit may be a second door to the outside. It might be a window. In any case, it’s important for you and anyone traveling in your RV with you, to know where the emergency exits are located. Everyone should also know how to open and safely escape through each exit.

Locate exits

There should be an emergency exit in both the RV’s living area and in the bedroom(s) of your RV. Exits are usually marked with a red “Exit” sign. After a year or so, our “Exit” sticker fell off the exit window, so if you’ve purchased a previously loved rig, you may need to look for a red emergency lever, cord, latch, or handle.

If furniture or other items block access to the exit, work to clear the area. In case of a fire, you don’t want to waste precious time trying to move a heavy recliner out of your way.

Check to see how far your exits are from ground level outside. You may want to purchase a ladder. We have this one for our bedroom window exit. The exit in our living area is closer to ground level and does not require a ladder.

Open exit

Many RV escape exits have a screen on the window. This allows the RVer to open the exit window for additional ventilation in non-emergency situations. In an emergency, you’ll need to remove the screen simply by pulling on the red tab. Show everyone traveling with you how to remove the screen and activate the emergency latch release. Most RV emergency exit windows are hinged and can be opened by extending the latch handle. You may even be able to push the window so that it lays flat against the RV’s exterior. If the window doesn’t open, push it open using both hands.

(Note: The outside window seal can become stuck to the outside of the RV. Prevent this from happening by conditioning the window seal frequently. We also open the window often for air movement, so we know it’s operable.)

Adults first

Firefighters advise an able adult to escape from the RV first. That way, the adult will be outside and ready to help others escape to safety.

Feet first

If you have an emergency ladder, deploy it immediately. To protect your skin from scraping on the window frame, quickly toss a blanket, pillow, or towel over the frame. (Whatever you can grab quickly.) Then exit your RV escape window. Place one foot outside the window opening and onto the ladder rung. Follow with the other foot and quickly climb down.

If you don’t have a ladder, you should still exit feet first. Put one foot out the window and use your body to counterbalance your weight as you put your other foot outside the RV. Hold onto the window frame and lower yourself to the ground. Use your feet to brace yourself against the side of the RV if this helps you lower. Try to land squarely on both feet if you can.

Meet up

It’s important to designate an emergency meet-up place before an emergency occurs. Make sure everyone in your group understands that they are to go to this place and wait for others to join them. Your meet-up location should be positioned well away from the RV. Designate a responsible adult to take roll call. This will ensure that everyone has safely escaped and are safe.

Test run

Fire safety experts recommend RVers conduct a fire drill. Remember, during an emergency situation like a fire, the RV interior may be filled with smoke. You may not have lights and your fire alarm may have awakened you from a sound sleep. One expert I talked to suggested RVers close their eyes and/or hold their breath while conducting a test run. Seconds really do count! The faster you can escape your rig, the greater your chance of survival.

Additional tips

Pets. Getting a frightened pet to exit out of an emergency window can be problematic. Here’s one system that might work.

Escape pack. You may want to consider putting together an emergency escape pack. Inside the pack, include some cash/credit cards, copies of your insurance contact information, and copies of other important paperwork. If possible, also include a change of clothing, flip flops/shoes, and a lightweight jacket. Folks that are on critical prescription drugs may also want to include a day's worth of medicine inside their escape bag. Store the bag near the emergency exit.

Phones. We charge our cell phones at a charging port right next to the emergency exit window. This will enable us to grab the phones as we make our emergency exit.

Do you have additional tips for exiting your RV’s emergency exit? Please share them in the comments below.

