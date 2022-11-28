Using magnets, and the best magnetized gadgets, in your RV

As an avid RVer, I like to discover small, lightweight items that make life on the road a bit easier. Magnets fit that description. In fact, magnets are so versatile in strength and style that we use them in almost every area of the RV. Read on and you’ll see the many and varied ways to use magnets while RVing.

In the galley

Grocery lists. I was delighted to discover that magnets “stick” to our stainless-steel RV refrigerator. (Not so for our stix-n-brix fridge. Go figure.) For a while, I used a small magnet to affix a paper grocery list to our RV fridge door, but then I discovered this reusable whiteboard. Now I list needed groceries on the whiteboard, as does everyone else RVing along with us. I glued a small magnet to a non-permanent marker, too. It “lives” right next to the grocery list. That way there’s no confusion about which writing utensil to use on the whiteboard. When it’s time to grocery shop, I simply take a picture of the list with my cell phone and I’m good to go.

Drawer and cupboard space is at a premium in our RV. We lay a strip magnet inside the bottom of our aluminum foil, wax paper, and cling wrap boxes. The magnetized strip holds the boxes to our fridge until needed. (We don’t use the strip’s adhesive feature. That way the magnet strip can be reused over and over.) Spice holder. This spice holder works really well for RVing. The magnetic feature keeps spices within reach when needed, but at other times they are out of the way. Plus, they won’t take up prized cabinet space in your RV.

In the living room

Decorate. Add seasonal décor to curtains, lampshades, and more. Just put a magnet on the back side of the curtain, for example, and then align a magnetic decorative item to the front of the curtain.

Bathroom

Corral supplies. An adhesive magnetic strip positioned inside our bath medicine cabinet helps corral tweezers, hair pins, nail clipper, scissors, and other supplies. If you apply a magnet to your eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, and other makeup products, they can also be held in place on the strip magnet.

Bedroom

Jewelry storage . Magnetic paint (yes, it exists!) can be applied to the inside of an RV closet door. (Several coats of paint seem to work best.) Magnetic hooks will adhere to this special paint. Hang necklaces, belts, and bracelets from the hooks. You can hold scarves to the painted door as well. Just use a magnet to hold each scarf in place.

Outside

Keep towels handy. Use a magnetic paper towel holder like this near your grill or basement for quick cleanups.

Use a magnetic paper towel holder like this near your grill or basement for quick cleanups. Keep fasteners contained . Fasten a magnetic strip to the side wall or ceiling of your RV basement. Put screws, washers, etc., in containers that feature a metal lid and let the magnetic strip hold them safely out of the way.

How do you use magnets while RVing? Please share your ideas and comments with us.

