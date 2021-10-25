One of the best tips we’ve ever heard. Read this – It could save your life

I recently came across this tip online and thought I should share it with as many people as possible. This is a GREAT tip for when your phone is about to die. NOTE: Changing your voicemail will not work if you do not have cell service, as this states. If you are going somewhere without cell service, update your voicemail beforehand just to be safe.

If you don’t know how to change your voicemail on an iPhone, click here. If you don’t know how to change your voicemail on an Android, click here.

Please share this tip. The more people that know about this, the better. We like saving lives!

