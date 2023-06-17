Tire information on the internet: Who you gonna trust?

A lot of information is out there on the internet. A lot of “influencers” are self-appointed “experts” on dozens of unrelated topics or products.

While some are pretty good writers and probably have a good background on a topic or two, hardly a day goes by without seeing some forum post offering advice on a topic the writer has, in my opinion, no functional knowledge about.

While I do know a lot about tires, I don’t know it all. Only this week I contacted someone with a Ph.D. in polymers to ask a specific question on tire performance, and he was able to provide a recognized source of actual test data on the topic of interest.

Check the qualifications of who you’re listening to on the internet

I am writing this to remind everyone to check the background and qualifications of the person you are listening to. When it comes to tires, I find some posts are sloppy and make generalizations about tires, or inflation, or tire speed rating, or tire load capacity. Some of the generalizations are close, and following the advice they are offering will probably just make life inconvenient for you. But sometimes their statements are just wrong and could cost you money, or more, when you have a serious problem.

I am very disappointed in the fact that there are some RV forums that apparently are more interested in making a commission on the sale of some RV-related product than in offering information that is useful.

Ask yourself some questions

When it comes to the specifics on tires, ask yourself a couple of questions:

What is the technical background of the person offering tire performance-related advice?

Can you contact the “influencer” to get a clarification on their advice and how it applies to your specific situation? Not all applications should get the same advice, as you can’t apply the same “fix” to a 45′ Class A situation as you might apply to a single-axle 20′ travel trailer.

If you see a post on an RV forum you might ask the person posting how many years they worked designing or testing tires, or did they just sell tires, or just read a number of posts about tires.

I really do not want to start a flame war on the internet, but some of the “advice” I have seen is wrong or, in the worst case, potentially dangerous.

If there is no way to contact the author, that might be your first clue that they are not prepared to answer specific questions and they are just writing an article that is an accumulation of stuff they have heard or read on the internet.

My qualifications and background

For those interested, I am an actual Tire Design Engineer with 31 years’ experience designing and testing tires that would go into production. Some of them were made in the hundreds of thousands for acceptance by companies such as GM, Ford, Chrysler, Honda, Toyota, and Lexus. I also designed and hold a patent for tires for use on Indianapolis and CART race cars.

Early on I worked on tires for use on Heavy Trucks and even on “People Mover” specialized run-flat tires. In 2000 I was asked to transfer from Design to the Tire Quality Assurance Department and was responsible for training other tire engineers in the Art and Science of Tire Forensics. I have even instructed engineers at the National Highway Traffic Safety Dept. of the U.S. DOT. While in QA I was asked to resolve problems with TPMS applications at the car companies listed above, plus Mazda, Subaru, NUMI, SATURN and MB.

What I’ve done since retirement

After 10 years in QA I retired. After retirement, I worked as a consultant on tire failures in a few legal actions. A couple of years ago I was recognized by a district court as a Technical Expert on the topic of failed tire inspection.

In 2009 I started writing a Blog on RV Tire Safety for the RV community, as I felt obligated to provide fact-based information in an effort to counter some of the incorrect information being spread around.

My racing hobby

As a hobby, I was able to bring my tire engineering knowledge to the racetrack and before retiring was able to set lap records at seven different Road Courses and win six consecutive 24-hour endurance SCCA races in IROC Camaros. I believe that my tire knowledge allowed me to get more out of my tires than my competition.

So, you see that my tire knowledge is not just theoretical or based on information I gleaned from the internet. And, yes, I will answer your specific questions on tire loading and inflation and how I feel TPMS warning levels should be set in an effort to decrease the chance of tire problems.

Roger Marble

