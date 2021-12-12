Why tires fail? The answer from tire engineer

Tires fail for two basic causes.

Low air pressure and/or

Long-term degradation of the rubber is usually from excess heat.

Low pressure (active leak from puncture or loose valve stem or valve core are most common reasons) can lead to a Sidewall Flex Failure or more commonly called a “Blowout”. The sidewall cord can melt (polyester) or fatigue (steel). Many TT owners fail to realize that they will never “feel” the results of a tire losing air till it is too late and they are surprised when the sidewall lets go. The rapid air loss “bang” even when the tire only has about 10 to 20 psi in it, is a big surprise IF they even hear it. A TPMS can provide a warning of air loss so is good insurance and can easily pay for itself with each low-pressure warning it gives.

The long-term degradation of the rubber at the edges of the belts can lead to a belt and/or tread separation. Even if the tire keeps its air you can have this type of failure so a TPMS will not provide a warning. This degradation comes with age as rubber is always losing flexibility. Just think of those rubber bands you found in the back of the desk drawer. Even in cool and dark they got brittle. HOWEVER, running at or near or above the load capacity of a tire will result in increased heat generation. Increased heat actually can accelerate the aging process with a doubling of the rate each increase of 18F. Running a margin of at least 15% more load capacity over the measured load is a good first step. Running at a higher speed will also generate excess heat.

Realizing that over half of the RVs on the road have one or more tire or axle in overload is one main contributor to the high tire failure rate. Simply thinking that a tire will fail because the tire plant building is painted blue rather than green is not logical.

Buying the lowest cost “no-name” tires is IMO a major contributor to poor results. If the main objective is the lowest cost tire why would anyone be surprised with short tire life.

Just paying more, however, is no guarantee of better quality. I believe the best tool available is comparing Warranty and service support.

Can you get a multi-year warranty on the tires? Is it possible to get Road Hazard coverage? Is there a nationwide network of dealers who stock the brand you are considering?