Friday, April 8, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsPickup Trucks

Tonneau covers recalled on some Chevy pickup trucks

By RV Travel
0
Ford recall

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain Truck Hero Tri-fold hard tonneau covers and tri-fold soft tonneau covers sold as accessories for 2019-2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 series trucks. The tonneau cover may become loose from the rails of the pickup bed, and detach from the vehicle while driving.

A tonneau cover that detaches from a moving vehicle can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash which can lead to injury or even death of the truck occupants or nearby motorists or pedestrians.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the tonneau covers, and if the cover is the hard tri-fold tonneau, the dealer will replace the tonneau rails and clamps, and add a tether. For soft tri-fold tonneau covers, updated instructions, additional labeling, and a tether kit will be provided. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 16, 2022. Owners may contact GM customer service 1-888-988-7267. GM’s number for this recall is N222359640.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1047b

Previous articleRV Daily Tips. Friday, April 8, 2022
Next articleJayco recalls some trailers. Loose wiring could cause fire

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.