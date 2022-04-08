Tonneau covers recalled on some Chevy pickup trucks

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain Truck Hero Tri-fold hard tonneau covers and tri-fold soft tonneau covers sold as accessories for 2019-2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 series trucks. The tonneau cover may become loose from the rails of the pickup bed, and detach from the vehicle while driving.

A tonneau cover that detaches from a moving vehicle can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash which can lead to injury or even death of the truck occupants or nearby motorists or pedestrians.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the tonneau covers, and if the cover is the hard tri-fold tonneau, the dealer will replace the tonneau rails and clamps, and add a tether. For soft tri-fold tonneau covers, updated instructions, additional labeling, and a tether kit will be provided. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 16, 2022. Owners may contact GM customer service 1-888-988-7267. GM’s number for this recall is N222359640.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1047b