Better than ever: Restored 1947 vintage Aero Flite Falcon travel trailer

Tour a classic 1947 vintage Aero Flite Falcon travel trailer in the video below from Foster Wayne.

There is no narration to this video, so you won’t get a lot of insight from the builder. However, what it does show is a slide show of the entire restoration process set to a soothing piano soundtrack.

I bet the build itself was not so soothing, as the trailer was in really rough shape, including substantial water damage when it was acquired.

What the video does demonstrate is that with dedication, work, and financial investment, it is possible to bring these pieces of RV history back to their former glory. In fact, with today’s technologies and yesterday’s stylings, they can be better than ever!

Restoring the Aero Flite Falcon

To do that in this case meant taking it down to the studs and even installing new flooring and insulation before building out the trailer itself.

Next came paint removal and the exterior and interior buffing process, including the sinks.

Not everything could be restored and they did have to fashion new lights. Exterior running lights were reconditioned.

The original hand pump needed a little help, but they got it working! The old heater was replaced with a newer, more efficient one.

Of course, the original upholstery and curtains were long dead, so they needed replacing. But the original woodwork was brought back to glorious new life including mahogany paneling. Closets and interior walls were also restored and reinstalled.

With an upgraded power system, this trailer has the best of both the new and old worlds of RVing. Check out the video and let us know what you think!

