Short, lightweight 5th wheel: 2024 Coachmen Chaparral Lite 235RK

Join JD from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ favorite RV Your Tube channels) for a first-look tour of a short, lightweight 5th wheel, the 2024 Coachmen Chaparral Lite 235RK.
Short fifth wheels have always made a lot of practical sense to me. Their overall length is manageable and will easily fit in most campgrounds, even state and national parks. But having the bedroom over the cab of your truck SUBSTANTIALLY increases the rig’s functionality and livability.
So does the rear kitchen layout of this rig that opens up the usable living space, even leaving enough room for a long desk workspace. Even better, underneath the desk is plenty of space to store your electronic devices. Of course, you can also use this space for dining. Whatever you use it for, it is positioned right in front of a large window so that you will always have a scenic view to enjoy. Well… maybe not ALWAYS. It will depend on where you park, of course.
A residential queen-sized bed dominates the bedroom. However, you can still maneuver around three sides of it (barely), so it won’t be too hard to change the sheets.
The bathroom is surprisingly large, especially considering the short size of the 5th wheel.
More nice features of the Coachmen Chaparral Lite 235RK
- Substantial cargo carrying capacity at 1,890 pounds
- Heavy-duty Road Armor suspension
- Vacuum-bonded Azdel sidewalls inside and out
- Furrion 60,000 BTU on-demand water heater system
- 190 watts of rooftop solar
- Stainless steel appliances
- 10-cubic-foot 12-volt refrigerator
- Lots of storage and cabinets throughout
- Porcelain foot-flush toilet
- Large amount of under-bed storage
What’s not to like?
While there might be dealers selling this as half-ton towable, it really isn’t. Watch the video at about the 2:30 mark for an explanation of why not. Even though it is lightweight, you do need a 3/4-ton truck or better.
If you are taller than 6’3” you might have to crouch in the shower. And while you can walk around the bed, it’s a little tight.
Coachmen Chaparral Lite 235RK specs
- Dry weight: 6,950 pounds
- Cargo carrying capacity: 1,890 pounds
- GCWR: 8,900 pounds
- Fresh water: TBD
- Gray water: 66 gallons
- Black water: 33 gallons
- 50-amp service
- MSRP: $46,807
Learn more about Coachmen Chaparral Lite 5th wheels here.
Just wondering where you hang your jackets? Didn’t see any closet space at all. Did I miss something?
7,000 pounds is not light weight. What’s with the blue lights around the stove controls? I see that in almost every trailer review. I don’t think the desk replaces a dinette or table and chairs for eating. Obviously, you won’t be inviting any of your RV friends for dinner. I think all 5ers should have an ac in the bedroom, since that is where all the heat goes. I DO like the suspension system. I’d like to get something like that on our TT. Not a fan of the ‘flip-up” stairs, for all the reasons that other non-fans dislike them. The walkaround bed is cool, but what’s with that step-up?
I’ve never seen a short 5th wheel that has enough storage space to replace what you loose in your trunk bed with a topper.
With a properly setup equalizer hitch and sway bars stability is never an issue, it’s just a different driving experience. IHO
Our 2016 fifth wheel was 26’7″ long and weighed 8645#. It had a 60×80″ N-S queen bed just like the Coachmen, but had a wardrobe slide. Despite the “light” weight, we towed it 33,363 miles with a Ram 2500 diesel truck. That might have been overkill in some regions, but we live in Colorado and have to cross 10-11,000′ foot passes every time we go camping. And the exhaust brake was a lifesaver on steep downgrades!
