Short, lightweight 5th wheel: 2024 Coachmen Chaparral Lite 235RK

Join JD from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ favorite RV Your Tube channels) for a first-look tour of a short, lightweight 5th wheel, the 2024 Coachmen Chaparral Lite 235RK.

Short fifth wheels have always made a lot of practical sense to me. Their overall length is manageable and will easily fit in most campgrounds, even state and national parks. But having the bedroom over the cab of your truck SUBSTANTIALLY increases the rig’s functionality and livability.

So does the rear kitchen layout of this rig that opens up the usable living space, even leaving enough room for a long desk workspace. Even better, underneath the desk is plenty of space to store your electronic devices. Of course, you can also use this space for dining. Whatever you use it for, it is positioned right in front of a large window so that you will always have a scenic view to enjoy. Well… maybe not ALWAYS. It will depend on where you park, of course.

A residential queen-sized bed dominates the bedroom. However, you can still maneuver around three sides of it (barely), so it won’t be too hard to change the sheets.

The bathroom is surprisingly large, especially considering the short size of the 5th wheel.

More nice features of the Coachmen Chaparral Lite 235RK

Substantial cargo carrying capacity at 1,890 pounds

Heavy-duty Road Armor suspension

Vacuum-bonded Azdel sidewalls inside and out

Furrion 60,000 BTU on-demand water heater system

190 watts of rooftop solar

Stainless steel appliances

10-cubic-foot 12-volt refrigerator

Lots of storage and cabinets throughout

Porcelain foot-flush toilet

Large amount of under-bed storage

What’s not to like?

While there might be dealers selling this as half-ton towable, it really isn’t. Watch the video at about the 2:30 mark for an explanation of why not. Even though it is lightweight, you do need a 3/4-ton truck or better.

If you are taller than 6’3” you might have to crouch in the shower. And while you can walk around the bed, it’s a little tight.

Coachmen Chaparral Lite 235RK specs

Dry weight: 6,950 pounds

Cargo carrying capacity: 1,890 pounds

GCWR: 8,900 pounds

Fresh water: TBD

Gray water: 66 gallons

Black water: 33 gallons

50-amp service

MSRP: $46,807

Learn more about Coachmen Chaparral Lite 5th wheels here.

