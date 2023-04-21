Awesome entry-level Class A—Tour the 2022 Forest River FR3 30DS

Matt of Matt’s RV Reviews (one of our readers’ Best of RV YouTube channels) is here to give us a tour of the Forest River FR3 30DS. Matt says this makes a perfect entry-level Class A. Why?

It’s Forest River’s smallest Class A motorhome

It’s Forest River’s best-priced motorhome

Its size makes it accessible for state and national parks, something that larger motorhomes are often sized out of

Matt starts his tour on the outside before going inside. Most importantly he lists three things he really likes about this motorhome and three things he does not like, as well.

With two slides and a split bath, the interior is quite roomy. You can use the bed with the slide in. There’s another bunk over the cab. The huge U-shaped dinette also converts to a bed. In the living room, you’ll find two luxurious reclining theater seats, and there are privacy shades throughout.

The stylish kitchen features a large stainless steel sink, a pull-out cutting board, a Magic Chef microwave, a 3-burner stove, and a HUGE refrigerator and freezer (that has a blooper moment in the video).

There’s a split bathroom with a large shower. The toilet is porcelain; but, on the downside, it is small.

A king-sized bed takes up most of the bedroom, but there are nightstands, a wardrobe, and a good amount of storage. There’s even a combo washer/dryer, something unexpected in this level motorhome.

Three things Matt and Andrea LIKE about this motorhome

The HUGE comfortable dinette

The reclining theater seats across from the TV

King-sized bed

Three things Matt and Andrea do NOT like about this motorhome

No bedroom door except for bathroom doors

Cabinets with doors that open downward

The toilet area is too small and crowded

I would add another item to that list that they seem to have forgotten. The cargo carrying capacity at 1,231 pounds is very low for both the size of the water tanks and the amount of under-rig storage.

More about the Forest River FR3 30DS

Actual length: 31 feet, 8 inches

Ford 7.3 liter V8 engine; 350HP

GVWR 18,000 pounds

Fiberglass roof

Power awnings with LED lights

Auto leveling

External TV

Lots of under-coach storage

6-gallon water heater

52-gallon freshwater tank

42-gallon gray water tank

42-gallon black water tank

Propane capacity: 103 pounds

Cargo carrying capacity: 1,231 pounds (heads up—that is LOW)

Quick-connect propane connection for an outdoor grill

5,000 lb. towing hitch

Backup camera

Outdoor shower

Yamaha 5500 generator

MSRP: $184,050

