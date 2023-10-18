Tour the Bean Stalker teardrop trailer: Built for off-road, off-grid value!

The pitch on the Bean Stalker teardrop trailers reads: “Everything you need, and nothing you don’t.” The company builds rugged off-road, off-grid teardrop trailers that represent high value to the consumer. In the video below, the team from Playing with Sticks on YouTube [235K subscribers, 38M views] gives us a tour.

The trailer comes in a base model that the consumer can customize with the options they want or need without the need to pay for things that don’t matter to them. Brilliant!

The base model’s focus is on durability and off-road capability. That means a robust trailer that will never leak water through the roofline, a reinforced frame, and an independent suspension that can handle the rigors of off-roading.

They are not kidding! Watch the video to see how Bean’s frame-within-a-frame construction provides extra durability. In addition, this trailer comes with a limited lifetime warranty against leaks where the endcap ends and the roof begins, and a one-year structural warranty.

The simplified galley consists of an innovative Discada Skillet (based on the TemboTusk grill) that sets up in minutes. Watch the video to see how it works. For maximum flexibility, it can be mounted to either side of the trailer as needed.

The rest of the galley displays equal innovation. For instance, a pull-out drawer contains either two sinks, two cutting boards, or one of each. There’s a folding one-burner stove and a respectable amount of storage space for a small teardrop trailer.

Two 5-gallon water tanks provide the water, but what’s especially nice is that they are portable. You can remove them, take them with you to fill, and replace them without having to move the trailer. The extremely efficient ICECO JP40 fridge keeps food chilled.

Another awesome feature is the galley pass-through storage, meaning you can access galley items from inside the cabin.

An outdoor Geyser shower with a retractable shower enclosure will keep you clean while living in the wild, and the rig comes with a portable toilet.

Inside you’ll find a queen-sized bed that folds into a sofa for daytime use. You can choose to get an optional bunk bed where a child could sleep or to use it for more storage.

More nice features of the Bean Stalker teardrop trailer

Timbren 3500 independent suspension with heavy-duty powder-coated steel frame and boxed subframe

17’ ground clearance

Large, sturdy, metal storage box

Double-paned windows with built-in shades and screens

Optional rooftop tent for additional sleeping capacity

Dimmable interior lighting

What’s not to like?

The propane system does not run to the galley space, so each time you want to cook you need to move the propane tank from the front to the back. Not a huge deal, but can become a pain in the you-know-where over time.

While the large tongue box has dual doors, for all practical purposes only one of them is usable because part of the box houses the electrical system.

One thing our host brings up is the fact that this model Bean replaced interior drawers with cargo net storage. He and his wife really miss those drawers.

All that aside, I still have to say this teardrop trailer impresses with its use of space, innovative features, and toughness.

Bean Stalker teardrop trailer specs

Length: 14’ 1/4″

Dry weight: 2000 pounds

100-amp-hour AGM battery

100-watt pure sine wave inverter

MSRP: Starts at $31,575

Learn more about Bean Stalker teardrop trailers here.

