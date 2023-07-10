The longest RV! Tour the Luxe Elite 46 RKB Fifth Wheel!

According to our host from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels), this is the longest RV he has ever seen, at 48 feet long. In the video below we get to tour the massive Luxe Elite 46 RKB Fifth Wheel.

Of course, you are going to need a specialty truck with a big payload to tow this large RV. In the video, they show a Ram 5500.

Everything about this coach rivals a super high-end motorhome—”Elite” is a good description. The materials, the design, and the quality are all super high-end

The furniture is the same that you would see in high-end motor coaches. It sits upon a hand-laid residential-style floor. He calls it tile in the video, but it looks like hardwood to me. The cabinets, too, are made from real hardwood. No pressboard and no composites.

I loved the layout of the cozy living room area. I am also in love with the kitchen. I am a long-time food writer and my bricks-and-sticks house does not have this great a kitchen.

Kitchen features include:

Corian-topped breakfast nook/bar and barstools

4-burner Insignia stove and oven

Convection microwave

HUGE French door refrigerator

Tons of Corian countertops

HUGE farmhouse-style sink

Expandable dinette

This coach features a bath-and-a-half, with the half-bath situated in the center.

The enormous master suite features a king-sized bed with under-bed storage and a high-end cool-top mattress. The walk-in closet really took me by surprise!

The master bath is equally impressive. It features:

Dual vanity sinks

Three medicine cabinets

Shower fixtures that rival a high-end spa in the large, tall shower

More great features of the Luxe Elite 46 RKB Fifth Wheel

40-inch Furrion fireplace

Washer and dryer

MORryde independent suspension

Lippert solid steps

3-inch-thick sidewall sandwiched with Azdel composite material

MCD power shades

Insulated dual-paned windows

Self-closing doors and cabinets

Lots of charging stations

Victron solar system

Eight solar panels, 200w each

Eight batteries, 100 amp hour each. Yep, that’s 800 amp hours of battery capacity with 1600 watts of solar feeding into them.

Hydraulic leveling system

Heavy-duty baggage doors

Outdoor smart TV

TONS of pass-through storage

Truma hot water system

3-stage water filtration system

Insulated plumbing

Furrion side and rearview cameras

Two large power awnings

Be sure to watch the video to see just how impressively well-made this coach is. If you are in the market for the best of the best when it comes to RVs, this fifth wheel should definitely be in consideration.

Luxe Elite 46 RKB Fifth Wheel Specs

Triple axle

GVWR: 27,000 pounds

About a ton of cargo-carrying capacity

17.5-inch Cooper H-rated tires

Onan/Cummins QG 6500 LP generator

Arctic Package (Twin 30K BTU furnaces, insulated PEX lines, extra 12V heating pad on fresh water tank)

Extreme Traveler Solar Package (1600 watts of solar, single solar controller, single MultiPlus-II inverter, 3K inverting power, 800 amp hours)

MSRP: $498,918 ($344,082 Factory Direct)

Learn more about the longest RV here.