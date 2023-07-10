The longest RV! Tour the Luxe Elite 46 RKB Fifth Wheel!

According to our host from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels), this is the longest RV he has ever seen, at 48 feet long. In the video below we get to tour the massive Luxe Elite 46 RKB Fifth Wheel.
Of course, you are going to need a specialty truck with a big payload to tow this large RV. In the video, they show a Ram 5500.
Everything about this coach rivals a super high-end motorhome—”Elite” is a good description. The materials, the design, and the quality are all super high-end
The furniture is the same that you would see in high-end motor coaches. It sits upon a hand-laid residential-style floor. He calls it tile in the video, but it looks like hardwood to me. The cabinets, too, are made from real hardwood. No pressboard and no composites.
I loved the layout of the cozy living room area. I am also in love with the kitchen. I am a long-time food writer and my bricks-and-sticks house does not have this great a kitchen.
Kitchen features include:
- Corian-topped breakfast nook/bar and barstools
- 4-burner Insignia stove and oven
- Convection microwave
- HUGE French door refrigerator
- Tons of Corian countertops
- HUGE farmhouse-style sink
- Expandable dinette
This coach features a bath-and-a-half, with the half-bath situated in the center.
The enormous master suite features a king-sized bed with under-bed storage and a high-end cool-top mattress. The walk-in closet really took me by surprise!
The master bath is equally impressive. It features:
- Dual vanity sinks
- Three medicine cabinets
- Shower fixtures that rival a high-end spa in the large, tall shower
More great features of the Luxe Elite 46 RKB Fifth Wheel
- 40-inch Furrion fireplace
- Washer and dryer
- MORryde independent suspension
- Lippert solid steps
- 3-inch-thick sidewall sandwiched with Azdel composite material
- MCD power shades
- Insulated dual-paned windows
- Self-closing doors and cabinets
- Lots of charging stations
- Victron solar system
- Eight solar panels, 200w each
- Eight batteries, 100 amp hour each. Yep, that’s 800 amp hours of battery capacity with 1600 watts of solar feeding into them.
- Hydraulic leveling system
- Heavy-duty baggage doors
- Outdoor smart TV
- TONS of pass-through storage
- Truma hot water system
- 3-stage water filtration system
- Insulated plumbing
- Furrion side and rearview cameras
- Two large power awnings
Be sure to watch the video to see just how impressively well-made this coach is. If you are in the market for the best of the best when it comes to RVs, this fifth wheel should definitely be in consideration.
Luxe Elite 46 RKB Fifth Wheel Specs
- Triple axle
- GVWR: 27,000 pounds
- About a ton of cargo-carrying capacity
- 17.5-inch Cooper H-rated tires
- Onan/Cummins QG 6500 LP generator
- Arctic Package (Twin 30K BTU furnaces, insulated PEX lines, extra 12V heating pad on fresh water tank)
- Extreme Traveler Solar Package (1600 watts of solar, single solar controller, single MultiPlus-II inverter, 3K inverting power, 800 amp hours)
- MSRP: $498,918 ($344,082 Factory Direct)