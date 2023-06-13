Tour nuCamp RV’s 2023 T@b 400 Off-Grid Trailer

The team from Playing with Sticks met up with T@b 400 trailer owners Kendrick and Mandy to tour their rig. The couple has lived full-time in this trailer for four years, but in the video they also share some of the 2023 T@b 400 changes.

While the video calls this a teardrop trailer, I would say a more accurate description is what would happen if you crossed a canned ham with a teardrop.

As with most reviews from Playing with Sticks, they cite three features they particularly like about the RV, along with three (actually four, but they say three) features that may be less-than-desirable.

But there are more than three features to like, starting with the cute look of it. With its porthole-style windows this rig almost resembles a small submarine.

For such a tiny trailer, the bathroom is large, offering a full wet bath with a toilet, shower, and sink. The new models have a small corner bathroom sink. I actually liked the innovative space-saving fold-down sink in the older models better.

I have to question how dry any items stored in the bathroom storage cubbies will stay. At minimum, you will have to be aware and point the shower the other way.

The kitchen is also bigger than expected in a small trailer. It features a two-burner stove, a larger sink, and a fair amount of counter space for food prep. The sink has a fold-down lid that gives you even more counter space. There is an optional microwave, or you can opt for more cabinet space.

Mandy says they don’t even use their bathroom as a bathroom but rather as a storage closet. This makes zero sense to me personally, but to each their own.

The couple likes to boondock and says that with this trailer, as long as they have some sun every couple of days, they don’t ever need to plug into shore power! They have stayed out for months dry camping.

In the tour, Mandy notes these features that they make frequent use of:

Outdoor outlets help expand your living space by allowing you to power things outdoors.

Access to under-bed storage from the outside of the trailer, as well as a large under-bed drawer accessed from inside.

Nautilus water system

The sturdy front tongue box is big enough to fit two propane tanks and more.

The front dinette can comfortably seat three adults and converts to a single bed for extra sleeping space, plus there is lots of storage under the seats. The new 2023 models offer even more sleep space with two bunks in this space, each holding 200 pounds.

The new table design swivels to who and where you want to use it. You can even create a C-shaped dinette.

An impressive amount of storage throughout, even around the porthole windows.

Almost a queen-sized bed with the Froli spring system under the mattress for maximum comfort.

HUGE skylight window above the bed that lets you gaze at the stars or enjoy the sunrise from its comfort.

More about the 2023 T@b 400 by nuCamp RV

30-amp power

Peak interior height: 6’5”

6-cubic-feet Isotherm Cruise 130 super-efficient AC/DC refrigerator that will run for days off the lithium battery

The “boondocker edition” comes with solar, enough to keep the batteries charged while running the fridge

Alde radiant heat system and hot water system

Air conditioner

2 standard 6-volt AGM batteries standard

Standard equipment in the new 2023 models

190 watts rooftop solar

1200 w inverter

One Battle Born 100-amp hour lithium battery. There is an available upgrade for 4 lithium batteries that will power the AC, off-grid, for up to 4 hours!

Length: 18’3”

Base T@b MSRP: $39,869 to $45,995

Boondock T@b MSRP: $43,500 to $52,500

The video wraps up with the pros and cons of this trailer.

Playing with Sticks’ Top 3 Pros of the 2023 T@b 400

The 6’5” ceiling height is an improvement over previous models and will meet most campers’ needs.

While older models only slept three people, the 2023 model sleeps four.

It has everything you need and then some. Everything a larger trailer has in a much smaller package.

Playing with Sticks’ Top 4 Cons of the 2023 T@b 400

The bed sleeps wheel-to-wheel, meaning if the person on the side has to get up in the middle of the night they must crawl over the person on the outside.

Not made to fit in a standard garage.

Weight. The dry weight is 2,831 pounds on the base model or 2,919 pounds on the Boondock model, plus a tongue weight of 390 pounds (407 on the Boondock model).

Some people find the hallway-style layout difficult to navigate.

