Tour an amazing vintage 1987 Airstream 345 Classic motorhome!

Patrick Botticelli normally does Airstream tour videos for Colonial Airstream in Lakewood, New Jersey. They are of new Airstreams the dealership is featuring. But in the video below he changes pace and takes us back in time to revisit an Airstream that has long since been discontinued, the Airstream motorhome. In the video, we get to look at the massive 1987 Airstream 345 Classic Class A motorhome.

Patrick says in the 14 years he has been working there, this is only the third such Airstream motorhome to come in on trade.

I love that this classic beast of an RV has a spotlight and air horns on top—not that you wouldn’t be noticed in this without them.

Watch the video as Patrick shares a short history of Airstream motorhomes that actually began in their Argosy brand before being upgraded to the silver bullet Airstream motorhomes.

Interesting that the screen door style was still being used in 2016.

I love the stove. This is back when Airstream put 4-burner cooktops in all their models (I even once owned an Airstream B190 camper van that had a full 4-burner stove. Ahh, those were the days.) This luxury motorhome even comes with a blender and food processor system built into the kitchen counter.

For its age, it looks in decent condition, especially since it has yet to be restored. It even has its original carpet. I would look carefully under the kitchen sink, as it appears there might have been some water damage.

An old friend of mine had one of these Airstream motorhomes and it was one of the easiest-driving and most comfortable large motorhomes ever. This one is showing its age but has the potential to be turned into a true showstopper of a restored vintage RV.

