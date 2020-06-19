Ten most popular vehicles towed behind motorhomes

By Chuck Woodbury

With so many towed vehicle options, it helps to know what other RVers are choosing. Picking the right vehicle for your needs can be the difference between an “okay” trip and a great one. The customers of RVibrake.com recently told the company their towed vehicle model, which the company then put into a top ten list based on popularity.

It turned out that my “towed vehicle,” a Honda Fit (manual transmission) comes in tenth on the popularity list. Various models of Jeeps were the most popular overall.

Here are the most popular, in order:

• Jeep Wrangler

• Honda CR-V

• Jeep Grand Cherokee

• Jeep Cherokee

• Chevy Equinox

• Chevy Colorado

• Jeep Liberty

• Ford F-150

• Ford Edge

• Honda Fit

The unknowns of towing a car or other vehicle behind your RV and getting the right gear for the adventure can be daunting. RVibrake provides information here about flat towing, plus videos, that will answer some of your concerns and help you choose what’s right for you.

Please leave a comment about your towed vehicle and why you chose it.

##RVT953