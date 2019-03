Toy Story 4, another animated movie from Pixar, features Woody and the gang of toys on an RV adventure. When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. The movie debuts June 21.

Among the changes will be a new voice for Mr. Potato Head, previously voiced by Don Rickles, who passed away last November before he had recorded his dialogue.

Watch the trailer.