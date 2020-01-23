Is reusable toilet paper a good idea in your RV?

We came across an article recently about what is apparently a hot topic on Twitter and other social media sites — using reusable toilet paper. The product is even available online.

For RVers, the topic might have a little more relevance than for residents of traditional homes. Some RVers report they never put toilet paper into their black water (sewer) tanks. They claim, with ample evidence, that toilet paper (some is worse than others) can often render tank gauges inaccurate, or can plug the tank to make emptying it difficult or impossible.

One woman who uses reusable toilet paper wrote: “I personally use a microfiber cloth most of the time. I use one for number 1 and another for number 2. They are washed after each use, both cloths are different color so I know which is which. I wash them by hand in hot soapy water, rinse in cold and hang to dry in the bathroom. This helps to eliminate smells and stains so each time I use them I know its okay. I soak them in a diaper sterilizer used for cloth diapers for 24 hours then I boil up in an old pot on the stove and reuse again and again. I’ve been doing this for ages and have never had a problem. I was having personal problems with the chemicals in toilet paper. When I go out and need to use toilet paper I need to apply cream to the area after use to protect my skin from the chemicals.”

Another woman noted: “I wiped my son’s butt with a wipe, which I dropped into a pail, where it sat for a day or two before I threw into my washing machine on the sanitary setting. So, why not add my own?”

The website Lifehacker.com noted: “The downsides of cloth wipes are obvious: You have to keep a sealed hamper, and you have to do more laundry. Cloth users argue that it’s really not a big deal, that it’s no worse than dealing with dirty underwear, as if dealing with dirty underwear isn’t already bad. They insist that the practice is hygienic, that the wipes don’t smell much, that it’s all not a big deal really.”

What do you think?