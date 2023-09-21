The tragic case of Brooks Roberts: A tale of U.S. Forest Service law enforcement overreach and homelessness

In May 2023, a violent incident unfolded in Payette National Forest, Idaho, involving Brooks Roberts, an unhoused man confined to a wheelchair. Roberts was shot eleven times and paralyzed by undercover U.S. Forest Service Police. The shooting was recorded on video and the images appeared in publications ranging from The Independent to USA Today. The tragedy raises questions about law enforcement tactics and the criminalization of homelessness. It also highlights a stark fact that will surprise many RVers: The U.S. Forest Service deploys armed, undercover law enforcement officers in the national forests. That revelation deserves its own investigative article and will be dealt with separately.

The incident

Brooks Roberts and his family—his mother, Judy, and brother, Timber—had been living in trailers since their eviction in 2020. On the day of the shooting, undercover officers approached their camp under the false pretense of needing a jump-start for their vehicle. Timber, attempting to assist with the jump start, was forcibly subdued. Hearing his brother’s cries and believing his brother was being robbed, Brooks wheeled out. He was carrying a .22 revolver for protection. The officers opened fire, leaving him paralyzed and defenseless. Body camera footage later revealed the grim aftermath, including Roberts’ apology for not recognizing them as officers.

Legal ramifications

Craig Durham, of the Boise law firm Ferguson Durham, PLLC, represents Brooks Roberts. Durham filed a Notice of Claims under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The claim argues that the use of overwhelming force was disproportionate to the family’s minor misdemeanor offenses. It also highlights the family’s struggles with homelessness, exacerbated by Judy’s job loss and subsequent eviction. The government had previously charged the family with federal misdemeanors for overstaying on public lands, despite their desperate circumstances. Members of the Brooks family charged with the misdemeanors were free on their own recognizance pending trial at the time of the raid.

Background

The Roberts family had been living a nomadic life, moving from one public land to another, after Judy lost her job due to a car accident. They had even sought emergency shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic but were turned away. Judy suffered severe frostbite while the family was attempting to winter on BLM-managed land in the high desert of southern Idaho, leading to a double amputation. Despite their hardships, they were continually enjoined by law enforcement to move. The clash between the unhoused boondockers and federal law enforcement culminated in the tragic shooting incident.

Legal precedents and future course

The case brings into play the 2018 U.S. Federal Ninth Circuit Court ruling in Martin v. City of Boise, in which the court ruled that unhoused people cannot be criminalized for sleeping on public land if no shelters are available. Durham plans to use this ruling in defending the Roberts family. Meanwhile, Brooks Roberts’ tort claim seeks $50 million in damages, subject to revision as the case unfolds.

The case of Brooks Roberts serves as a grim reminder of the systemic issues plaguing law enforcement and the criminalization of homelessness. It calls for a reevaluation of police tactics and a more compassionate approach to the unhoused population.

