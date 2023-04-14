A guide to trailer brake laws in all 50 U.S. states

Last week an RVtravel.com reader, “Tal,” commented, “I’d like to see an article on the legal requirements for trailer brake controllers by state. I’d guess there are many RVers that are violating state laws that don’t know it.”

They may be, so we decided to look at the trailer brake laws of the 50 states to clear up any questions about the legal requirements. (The article assumes that a vehicle towing an RV travel trailer with brakes is equipped with a brake controller. The state laws do not separately address the issue.)

Fifty state trailer brake laws but only a few differences

Because the laws are similar from state to state, the easiest way to look at the state requirements is to break them down into a few categories.

For example, five states, CA, ID, NV, NH, and OR, require brakes for all trailers more than 1,500 lbs.

Kansas and Ohio set the requirement at 2,000 lbs.

These 36 states require a brake system on any trailer weighing 3,000 lbs. or more:

AL AZ AR CO CT FL GA HI IL IN IA KY LA ME MD MI MN MS MT NE NJ NM NY ND OK PA SC SD TN UT VT VA WA WV WI WY

The remaining seven states have regulations with different requirements: DE, NC, and RI require brakes on trailers of 4,000 lbs. or greater, AK law says 5,000 lbs., while TX is 4,500 lbs. and MA is 10,000 lbs. In MS, only fifth wheel trailers require independent brake systems.

Don’t forget the breakaway cable requirements

In addition to the requirement for independent trailer brake systems, most states also require that the trailer be equipped with a “break away” system that will activate the trailer brakes in the event that the RV becomes separated from the tow vehicle.

Those are the statutory requirements. The practical reality is twofold: First, virtually all towable RVs today leave the factory equipped with independent brakes. Vintage trailers may not have them, and it is helpful to know the state rules. Trailers close to the threshold of 3,000 lbs. (i.e., Casitas, Scamps, teardrop campers, etc.), representing the majority of state requirements, are still most likely to be equipped with brakes. The reason is that having trailer brakes is by far the safest and most sensible way to travel. Secondly, if you are RVing across the country, you will likely cross the boundary of one or more states with the lowest weight threshold.

Now that you’re familiar with the specific trailer brake laws in each U.S. state, you can confidently embark on your RV journey while ensuring the safety of you, your passengers and fellow travelers on the road. Remember to double-check the current regulations before setting off, as laws may change over time.

