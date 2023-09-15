Friday, September 15, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Winnebago Travato motorhomes recalled, awning may extend unintentionally

By RV Travel
0

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2017-2024 Travato motorhomes. The retractable awning may extend unintentionally while the vehicle is in motion. Needless to say, an awning that extends at such a time may become a distraction or worse, or a road hazard that could increase the risk of a crash and injury to passengers of the motorhome or other persons nearby.

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 7, 2023. As many as 8,583 RVs may be affected by the recall.

Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 176. This recall replaces and expands NHTSA Recall 22V-696. Motorhomes previously repaired under 22V-696 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Previous article
Yellowstone crowds up 45 percent this August over year before

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE