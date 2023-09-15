Winnebago Travato motorhomes recalled, awning may extend unintentionally

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2017-2024 Travato motorhomes. The retractable awning may extend unintentionally while the vehicle is in motion. Needless to say, an awning that extends at such a time may become a distraction or worse, or a road hazard that could increase the risk of a crash and injury to passengers of the motorhome or other persons nearby.

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 7, 2023. As many as 8,583 RVs may be affected by the recall.

Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 176. This recall replaces and expands NHTSA Recall 22V-696. Motorhomes previously repaired under 22V-696 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.