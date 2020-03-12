Travel photos should include location information

Superman! What an iconic piece of Americana, but what if don’t remember where you were when you took this photo? If you take a photo with your smartphone, it can include the location where the photo was taken – IF you have your settings set correctly.

If you use Google Photos, you can just swipe up on the photo and you’ll see a map of where that photo was taken.

If you don’t see a map, that means that your camera is not set to record the GPS coordinates when you take a picture. You need to turn the settings on:

Apple: System Settings, Privacy, Locations Services, Camera:While Using

Android: open the camera, find settings, Location tags=On

From now on, your photos will be “geotagged” – showing you a map of exactly where the photo was taken.