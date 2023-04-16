Saturday, April 15, 2023

Towable RV Review

New travel trailer is shaped like a USB flash drive

By Chuck Woodbury
The Romotow T8 in its camping configuration.

Those clever Kiwis — the folks in New Zealand. Would you look at this RV from that small island nation Down Under? Its shape was inspired by a USB flash drive. Wow! You might wonder what its designers were smoking.

Instead of holding data like a USB drive, it holds people. The Romotow T8 has been in the planning stages for more than a decade, but the real thing has finally debuted. Operators are standing by, so go ahead and place your order: the base price is $268,500 (U.S. dollars). But the bad news: you’ll need to have it shipped from New Zealand.

The RV (it’s known as a caravan in New Zealand) is equipped with an automatic folding mechanism that transforms it from camping to travel mode in less than a minute. In travel mode, the trailer boasts modern, aerodynamic but minimalist features. When set up for camping, the entire living section pivots outward 90 degrees, revealing a raised faux teak patio. This area can be customized with optional extras like a fold-down built-in grill, basic outdoor kitchen, patio furniture and canvas screens.

We wonder about how well this design would fare in an American RV park. Wouldn’t it be too easy to swivel the RV at the campsite and accidentally bang it into a neighbor?

Watch the short video for a tour of the RV.

##RVT1100

