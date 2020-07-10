Trees of Mystery – Popular outdoor destination in the Redwoods

Since the mid-’40s, the Trees of Mystery in northern California has been a favorite stopover for many travelers driving along U.S. Highway 101. (My first visit was back in the mid-’60s.) This attraction sits in the center of Redwood National and State Parks.

The outdoor location of the Trees of Mystery lends itself to a good family destination during the COVID-19 pandemic. The management states on the website: “We rely on you to protect yourself. Wash your hands often … Maintain your social distance from others.” It is always encouraged to wear face masks when within six feet of others.

The 49-foot-tall statue of mythic logger Paul Bunyan and his 35-foot sidekick, Babe the Blue Ox, welcome visitors and stand guard over the entrance to the park. This is a super family destination where folks of all ages can stroll among some of the most awe-inspiring ancient trees in the world. A paved trail winds through the forest, past remarkable old-growth trees that resemble candelabras and cathedrals. Don’t miss the giant, 2,000-year-old Sequoia.

SkyTrail gondola

In 2001, the park added the handicapped accessible SkyTrail gondola ride that glides 1,570 feet (one way), at times more than 500 feet above the forest floor, and ends at a breathtaking ocean and forest viewpoint. (There is a shuttle to the SkyTrail loading area for those who cannot easily walk the trail.)

RVers will appreciate that pet companions on leashes are welcome on all the hiking trails and gondola ride.

If the free End of the Trail Museum, which is attached to the gift shop, is open, please wear face coverings. The museum is said to be “one of the largest privately owned world class museums there is.”

Allow at least 1/2 day for Trees of Mystery on your RVing itinerary.

If you go –



Trees of Mystery

15500 U.S. Hwy 101 N

Klamath, CA 95548

36 miles south of Oregon border and 360 miles north of San Francisco

Hours: Open every day except Christmas

(800) 638-3389 to double-check current hours.

General admission: $20 (13-59); Seniors: $16 (60+); Youngsters: $8 (6 to 12); Children 5 and under: Free

URL: www.treesofmystery.net

(Information updated 7/6/2020)

— Julianne G. Crane

