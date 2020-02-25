Triple E RV recall: Propane tubing, hoses may be twisted, kinked

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling 237 model year 2020 Serenity S24CB, Wonder W24FTB, W24MB and W24RTB, and Unity U24CB, U24FX, U24IB, U24MB, U24RL and U24TB motorhomes. The copper propane tubing or the propane hoses for the LP appliances may be twisted and/or kinked.

The twist or kink may result in a propane leak, increasing the risk of a fire. If left unrepaired, a potential safety defect could lead to injury or even death. Safety defects must be repaired by a dealer at no cost to you.