Triple E recalls some Unity Class B motorhomes

A locked utility compartment prevents access to the liquid propane (LP) shutoff valve. In the event of a propane leak at the regulator, this may increase the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source.

Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will repair the utility compartment latch mechanism, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin in June 2020. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9681-1.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

