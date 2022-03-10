Triple RV recalls motorhomes. Fridge exhaust could cause fire

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling 2010-2014 Unity U24MB, U24CB, Libero L24CB, Serenity S24CB, 2012-2014 Unity U24IB, and 2013-2014 Unity U24TB motorhomes. The refrigerator exhaust metal deflectors are missing, allowing the exhaust to vent directly onto the wood frame, which can overheat the wood.

An overheated wood frame could ignite and cause a fire, which could lead to injury. As many as 964 RVs could be involved in this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will install metal heat deflectors and screws, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 16, 2022. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#10050-1.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).