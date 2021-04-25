Truck owners: If you had to replace your truck today what make and model would you buy?

With Gail Marsh

According to Cox Automotive (the parent company of Kelley Blue Book), 2020 marked the first year that trucks outsold cars. In our small town (just outside St. Louis, MO), a local independent business specializing in truck sales has used this slogan for years: “Trucks: They’re not just for cowboys anymore.” Evidently, he’s right! Today’s trucks really are for everybody!

How about you, truck owners: If you had to replace your truck today what would you buy? Would you purchase a new truck or preowned? The same model you currently have or something different? Would you buy a bigger truck? Smaller? How much does your RV play into your decision (tow capacity, etc.)? Give reasons for your answers, please!

We’d like to use your responses in an upcoming story, so please use the form below to answer these questions. Tell us why or why not you’d replace your truck, and what you’d replace it with. Thank you!

