UFO sightings while RVing and on the road—real? Congress wants to know

Most of us have thought about, seen, or heard stories about UFOs while RVing out on the road or at camp. Campsites, particularly in the Western U.S., are prime locations for sighting UFOs.

UFOs are newsworthy like never before and are getting serious attention from members of Congress, serious UFO investigative organizations, and writers. RVtravel.com recently published a very intriguing article by Cheri Sicard on the phenomena.

Congressional hearing on UFOs

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives heard testimony from witnesses regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, a new term that encompasses not just unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the air but also any craft or phenomena that are seen in space or underwater that can’t be identified.

The House’s Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs held the hearing, which included testimony from former U.S. military and intelligence community personnel who claim to have come in contact with a craft that defies physics and known flight capabilities or have even seen evidence of “non-human intelligence.”

“Nonhuman biologics”

A former intelligence official claimed the U.S. government has been covering up a longstanding defense program that collects and reverse-engineers unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and has found “nonhuman biologics” at alleged UFO crash sites.

David Grusch, a former member of a U.S. Air Force task force on UAP, took part in the hearing as part of an effort by Congress to pressure intelligence agencies for more transparency into the existence of UFOs, a subject of heightened scrutiny following an increase in reported sightings by military personnel and pilots. The question of extraterrestrial life has long been shrouded in stigma and secrecy. Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have been advocating for more research on the topic as a national security matter.

So, as you drive down that long deserted highway in a remote area or look to the sky while in camp in the dark of night, you may observe unexplained extraterrestrial vehicles.

Places With the Best Chance of Seeing A UFO

A poll from myvision.org suggests that 66% of people in the U.S. believe scientists know more about extraterrestrials than they’ve admitted, and 73% think the government knows more. 76% want officials to release more data on aliens and UFOs.

More than a third of Americans believe that humans have been abducted and studied by aliens flying UFOs.

