Understanding what temperature change does to tire pressure

This is Part 2 in a series of posts I’m doing in which each will be focused on one aspect of tire inflation. Last week I talked about the “MAX PSI” information on the sidewall of tires. If you missed it you can go back by clicking HERE. This week I will cover what temperature change does to tire pressure.

I have written previously about pressure change due to changes in elevation. I have covered this topic before here on RVtravel.com and on my blog. But there are probably many that would like a refresher, and there are others who continue to post incorrect information on various RV internet forums.

Back in 2014, I covered the Science of the “Gas Law“. If we set aside the obvious causes such as leaking valves or possibly tire cuts or punctures or even rim corrosion, we are left with just two most likely causes: gas permeation and temperature change.

What causes gas permeation

Gas permeation occurs for a couple of reasons. Molecular movement through the rubber and the more complex molecular activity, which is more common. A simplification of this chemical activity would be when some gases like oxygen try to bond with some of the rubber molecules. They have a tendency of moving from an area of higher oxygen concentration to locations with lower concentrations. This “motion” is too complex for a simple internet post and to more fully understand this would require a significant understanding of polymer chemistry.

Gas permeation plus molecular movement tends to occur at a low rate of 1% to 3% a month in modern tires. It has a lower effect in the short term than the pressure change due to a change in temperature. Also, gas permeation will only lower the tire inflation. Unlike temperature change, it will not increase tire inflation pressure.

We end up with the quick answer that basically, tire pressure will change about 2% for every 10°F change in temperature.

Now, for those that want to know more or that think I don’t know what I am talking about, I have posted this fact on a number of RV forum. But the sad reality is that there are many that have forgotten or were never taught the “gas law” in high school or college science classes. So for those folks, I will cover that here by providing the mathematical proof, which follows.

What temperature change does to tire pressure

Tire inflation pressure is directly proportional to tire temperature. The “ideal gas law” is a good approximation of what really happens. In general terms, as seen on Wikipedia, the ideal gas law is PV=nRT

P is the absolute pressure, not gauge pressure, measured in pascals

is the absolute pressure, not gauge pressure, measured in pascals V is the air volume measured in cubic meters. While tires do change a little bit in volume, the difference is not meaningful for the purposes of this discussion.

is the air volume measured in cubic meters. While tires do change a little bit in volume, the difference is not meaningful for the purposes of this discussion. n is the amount of gas in the air chamber in moles. For the purposes of this discussion, we can ignore this number as we are not changing the amount of gas in the tire when we are comparing the pressure difference just due to the temperature difference.

is the amount of gas in the air chamber in moles. For the purposes of this discussion, we can ignore this number as we are not changing the amount of gas in the tire when we are comparing the pressure difference just due to the temperature difference. R is the ideal, or universal, gas constant. R for dry air is 287.1; for N2, 296.8; for O2, 259.8; for water vapor, it is 461.5. So you can see that moisture in your inflation gas can significantly affect the pressure/temperature ratio. A change from air (79% N2) to 95% N2 is also not significant for the purposes of this discussion. I did a post on how to make your own “air dryer” in this post , so you can approximate the properties of dry air or dry nitrogen, if you so desire.

is the ideal, or universal, gas constant. R for dry air is 287.1; for N2, 296.8; for O2, 259.8; for water vapor, it is 461.5. So you can see that moisture in your inflation gas can significantly affect the pressure/temperature ratio. A change from air (79% N2) to 95% N2 is also not significant for the purposes of this discussion. I did a post on how to make your own “air dryer” in this , so you can approximate the properties of dry air or dry nitrogen, if you so desire. T is the absolute temperature in degrees Kelvin. You can do the conversion HERE.

After discarding the inconsequential terms, we really end up with a simple ratio P2/P1 = T2/T1. We can even ignore the conversion of psi to pascals as the ratio of pressure is the ratio of temperature in degrees Kelvin. Sorry, we do need to use Kelvin, but you don’t need to do a conversion and calculation unless you disagree with the results of this post.

Let’s see how this works out

If P1 is 100 psi and if T1 is 70°F or 294.261°K, and if the temperature drops to 60°F or 288.706°K, we can solve for P2/P1 = 288.706/294.261. That leaves us with the ratio of the two temperatures as 0.9811. Therefore, we had a 1.89% drop in pressure for a 10°F drop in temperature. If the new temperature was 30°F or 272.039°K, the ratio would be 272.039/294.261 = 0.9244, or 7.55% drop in pressure for a 40°F drop in temperature from 70°F to 30°F. The above averages out to 1.889% per 10°F. But we need to be realistic, so I believe that you can remember and calculate a 2% change easier than calculating 1.88% per 10 degrees F.

You may see various web pages such as an old one from Tire Rack or Wikipedia saying 1% psi for each 10°F change. But you need to remember that this information is based on the assumption that the “normal” inflation is about 36 psi in a passenger tire. Side Note: Tire Rack changed their guideline from “1% psi for 10 degrees” to “2% for 10 degrees” after I contacted them a few years ago.

BOTTOM LINE

Reality is much more complex than nice, controlled laboratory experiments. Tire inflation pressure does vary with tire temperature, and the pressure does increase as the temperature increases. Dryer inflation gas will have less variation of pressure than “wet” inflation gas. In my opinion, none of the above observations is significant enough to change the “Rule of thumb” that we can expect our tire pressure to vary by about 2% for every change of 10°F. We all need to remember that not every change or difference that is measurable is meaningful. Best advice I can give is not to get your shorts in a bunch about inflation.

Roger Marble

