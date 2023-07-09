11 ways to use dishwasher pods for cleaning while RVing

No, we don’t have a dishwasher in our RV, but we still use the pods. Wondering how? Check out these unusual uses for dishwasher pods while RVing.

Safety precautions: Always wear rubber gloves when handling the dishwashing pods. Also, remember to use the pods in an area where you have adequate ventilation and keep the pods safely away from small children and pets. Always test any tip in a small, unobtrusive area before applying it all over, and avoid combining dishwasher pods with other cleansers. Properly dispose of all water-containing dishwasher pod cleanser.

Clean the trash container. RVers understand the importance of keeping both the outside and indoor trash receptacles clean. You don’t want last night’s fish feast to attract flies or even bigger critters like raccoons. Use a dishwasher pod to clean that container. Fill the trash container with warm water and drop in a dishwater pod. Once it’s dissolved, let it soak for about an hour. Then rinse out the clean container with hot water.

Scrub the RV oven. Wearing rubber gloves, remove the plastic covering from a pod. Then dip the pod into warm water and use it to directly scrub away the gunk and grime that has accumulated in the bottom and door of your RV oven. Remove the residue with a paper towel and use a clean cloth to rinse and wipe clean.

Make grill and stove top grates sparkle. Place grill grates into the sink or large tub filled with warm water. Add one or two dishwashing pods to the tub and let it soak for an hour (or overnight, for heavily stained grates). Rinse well and then dry with paper towels.

Clean away burnt food from casseroles and Dutch ovens. Pour boiling water into the burned ovenware. Drop in a pod and let it soak for ten minutes. Use a non-scratch sponge to remove any remaining spots, rinse, and dry.

Deep clean your RV washing machine. Toss one dishwasher pod into your RV washing machine and set it to run a hot cycle. Do not add clothing! The dishwashing pod will cut grease and grime residue that has collected in your machine and leave it looking like new.

Clean air fryer. Drop a dishwashing pod into your air fryer and fill with boiling water. Let it soak for 30 minutes or longer for stubborn stains. Then rinse and dry.

Get outdoor furniture clean. Dissolve two dishwasher pods in hot water. Dip a rag into the water and use the solution to clean your outdoor RV furniture.

Clean oven vent filter. Remove the vent and filter and add enough hot water to cover them. Add a pod into the water and let it soak away the greasy mess for two hours or overnight. Rinse and dry the filter and components before reinstalling them.

Remove tannin stains. Do you see dark rings or stains in the bottom of your tea mugs? Dissolve a dishwasher pod in hot water and then pour the solution into the cups. Let soak until you see that the stain is gone. Rinse thoroughly and dry. Bonus: Use the same method to remove brown stains in flower vases.

Get fan blades clean. Dissolve a dishwasher pod in hot water. Dip a soft cloth into the solution and use it to wipe away grime from fan blades. Your fan motor will thank you! Bonus: Use the same method for cleaning up RV refrigerator spills.

Remove crayon marks from RV walls. Dissolve a dishwashing pod or piece of a pod in warm water. Then use a soft cloth that's been dipped into the water and wrung almost dry to gently rub crayon marks off the RV walls.

Do you use dishwasher pods in unusual ways while RVing? Let us know in the comments below.

You can find all types and brands of dishwasher pods here.

