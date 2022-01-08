Unusual souvenirs across the U.S. prompt one question: Why?!

It’s the last day of your trip and you realize you still haven’t purchased a souvenir. Hubby and I usually opt for a T-shirt, locally crafted Christmas ornament, or a refrigerator magnet featuring a local landmark. It doesn’t matter that the magnet won’t stick to our stainless-steel RV refrigerator. It’s the last day to get something. Anything!

You may laugh about a fridge magnet that ends up in our junk drawer. But, trust me, there are many, many other items that far outrank our unusable fridge magnets. These are the souvenirs classified as unusual. Or weird. Possibly trendy? But definitely strange. Read on and you’ll see what I mean.

Unusual trip souvenirs

Canned air. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s basically a sealed, empty can. While I’ve never purchased one, I can just imagine workers hauling a thousand cans up into the highest points of the Rocky Mountains to capture that brisk, clean, mountain air. Then they rush back down to the factory and seal in all that wonderful mountain goodness just so that we can pop open a can when we’re back home breathing everyday local air and crave a whiff of vacation. Good stuff!

Water or sand samples. Yes, folks pay to bring home a souvenir of water from the Great Lakes. Same goes for sand from one of Michigan’s wonderful beaches. Who came up with this idea? Probably a mom who was frustrated by continually finding wet swimsuits piled in the RV shower. Or someone who spent the better part of her vacation sweeping beach sand off the RV floors!

Money. I’m not talking colorful foreign money. If you visit the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., you can actually purchase a full sheet of dollar bills. Or at least you could a few years ago. You may want to call ahead to be sure.

Official Cow Tipping Instructions are available in some Nebraska souvenir shops. No matter how little is charged for this pamphlet, in my opinion, it’s too much.

Voodoo dolls. Louisiana visitors can purchase their very own voodoo doll as a souvenir, along with “House Blessing Spray” and “Away All Evil Spirits” furniture polish.

Switchplate cover of Bangor, Maine. An aerial map of the city was printed on a universal light switch plate. Huh. Ok, well at least it’s usable.

Animal dung. (Yep. You just can’t make this stuff up!) In Texas, you can purchase an authentic “Cow Patty” to display on the entry table at home. You must admit it’s a sure-fire conversation starter and possibly a good way to get rid of solicitors.

My apologies to anyone who may have purchased one of these unusual souvenirs. I have to admit that I bought a Mickey Mouse hat once. I even wore it for a few pictures when we visited the Magic Kingdom. But here’s the thing about souvenirs. You take them home. And then what? It’s not like I’m going to wear the MM hat when I go grocery shopping, right? But I still smile when I come across that hat that I have stored in the deep recesses of our sticks ‘n bricks basement. And those fridge magnets? Well, it’s a fun surprise when I see one in the junk drawer! I’m immediately taken back to a vacation memory.

How about you? What’s the tackiest souvenir you’ve ever seen? Have you ever purchased a souvenir and regretted it once you returned home? Tell us about them in the comments below, please.

##RVT1034