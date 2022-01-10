You’ll be surprised by these 19 unusual uses for wax paper

It was in use long before the plastic, zipper-type sandwich bags made their appearance. It had its own designated place of honor, inside the kitchen drawer, proudly positioned right next to the box of “tin foil.” I’m talking about wax paper, of course. I first remember using wax paper during recess at school. My friends and I would dutifully rub wax paper over the entire surface of our playground slide to make it “slicker.” Boy, did it work great! We practically flew down that waxed slide.

You might be surprised at some other ways this special kitchen staple can be used. Here are several ideas:

In the kitchen

Keep your refrigerator clean. Place wax paper on top of your refrigerator. It will collect the greasy, dusty gunk that usually collects up there. You can easily remove and replace the wax paper with very little effort or time. Line fridge drawers with wax paper, too. When food particles accumulate, simply change out the dirty wax paper with a new piece.

Prevent food splatter. Put a piece of wax paper on top of foods you nuke in the microwave to catch potential splatter.

Keep stainless faucets sparkling. Polish sink faucets by rubbing wax paper over them.

Line kitchen drawers. Place wax paper in the bottom of the utensil drawers to catch dust and crumbs. The paper can be replaced easily and as often as necessary. Plus, the wax paper costs very little.

Reopen wine easily. Put a bit of wax paper over the cork before resealing that wine bottle. The wax paper will make the cork easier to remove the next time. It will also keep bits of cork from dropping into the wine.

Protect wooden utensils. Rub a crumpled ball of wax paper over your wooden spoons and cutting boards to protect them.

Keep counters clean. Before rolling out dough for bread or pie crusts, first place a sheet of wax paper on your counter. It will make cleanup a breeze.

Keep the can opener operating smoothly. Run wax paper through the gears and blade to remove residue and bits of labeling, too. The wax will help the opener operate better.

Prevent ice cream “frost.” A piece of wax paper will prevent ice crystals from forming on ice cream that remains in the container. Just press a piece of wax paper over the ice cream before closing the container.

In the closet

Smooth zipper function. Rub wax paper over the teeth of a zipper. It will make the zipper action smoother.

Revive your iron. Buff the bottom of the iron with wax paper and the iron will easily glide over fabric.

Line drawers. Put sheets of wax paper in the bottom of dresser drawers and storage boxes to catch dust and fabric fuzz. The paper is less expensive than manufactured drawer liners and can easily be switched out when necessary.

Unstick doors. With the RV’s varying heat and humidity levels, closet doors sometimes stick. Locate the place where the door “rubs” the casement. Then buff that area with wax paper. It should help the door open and close more easily.

Wax drawer glides. Dresser drawers can sometimes stick. Rub wax paper over the glides and drawers will operate smoothly again.

Outside the RV

Keep tools rust-free. Periodically clean tools and then rub wax paper over them to protect the tools from rust.

Shovel snow easily. Wet snow tends to “stick” to the surface of a shovel. Prevent this from happening by first “waxing” the shovel with wax paper before you begin to shovel.

Start a campfire. Use wax paper if you can’t find kindling. It will get a fire going just as easily.

Prevent leftover paint from drying out. Place a piece of wax paper over the paint before you reseal the can. The wax paper will prevent the layer of paint “skin” from forming.

Make a funnel. In a pinch, a funnel made from wax paper will work for transferring liquids or lightweight solids like finish nails or small nuts and bolts.

Do you use wax paper in an unusual way? Share your ideas over in my forum.

