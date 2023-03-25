Up to $1,500 tax credit may be possible for e-bike purchase

If you are considering adding an electric bicycle to your RV travel fleet, there’s potentially good news in the form of a federal tax credit bill.

Legislation to provide a substantial tax incentive for purchasing an electric bike, The Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-BIKE) Act, has been reintroduced to the U.S. House of Representatives. The measure provides a tax credit of 30 percent on the purchase of a new e-bike, up to $1,500, up from the $800 credit set forth in the original version of the act introduced in 2021. The original bill failed to pass the U.S. House of Representatives before the end of the 117th Congress term.

More expensive e-bikes not eligible for tax credit

Electric bikes costing more than $8,000 would not be eligible for the tax credit. Income limits are also part of the bill—to be eligible for the credit, income must be less than $150,000 for a single filer or less than $300,000 for those filing jointly. Income caps in the earlier measure were $75,000 and $150,000, respectively.

In a statement announcing the reintroduction of the e-bike bill, Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), a co-sponsor, said: “Many people are looking to get out of their cars and get on to e-bikes not just for recreation, but also for transportation purposes. Although we’re seeing more people on them in our communities, more needs to be done to ensure that everybody across our country has access to an e-bike.”

Caron Whitaker, the deputy executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, blamed “tepid enthusiasm from environmental supporters” for the previous bill’s failure.

Not only is there a chance for a tax credit for e-bikes at the federal level, but some states and even local governments are also implementing tax breaks. Denver has a voucher program to provide $400 off the purchase of an e-bike. That value can increase to as much as $1,200 for low-income residents. There is a $500 bonus for the purchase of an electric cargo bike. California has been working to create a program later this year that has received $10 million in funding.

##RVT1097b