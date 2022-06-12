New upgraded Ram pushes pickup truck past $100K

Ram has expanded its light-duty lineup with the addition of the newly equipped 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition. It pushes the price of the top-line pickup truck to more than $100,000.

Exterior upgrades include Mojave Sand exterior color and graphics, 18-inch all-black beadlock capable wheels, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step and an LED cab-mounted brake light.

Interior upgrades include Light Frost accent stitching, an embroidered “TRX” seat back logo, carbon fiber accents, leather and carbon-fiber flat-bottom steering wheel, a center console badge and a head-up display. The driver’s screen features TRX in Mojave Sand.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition, scheduled for dealerships this summer, is propelled by a 6.2-liter, 702-horsepower supercharged Hemi V-8 engine with 650 lb-ft of torque. It has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $98,285, plus a $1,795 destination fee.

Launched in 2009, Ram’s lineup includes the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City.

The Ram 1500 is rated at 33 miles per gallon on the highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and emergency braking.

